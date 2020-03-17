MICHIGAN, USA — Every state in the U.S. and countries worldwide are taking precautionary steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Michigan is no exception. Within a week, Michigan went from reporting its first cases to having 65 in the state.

Before and during the outbreak of the virus in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Since the first two confirmed cases in the state were reported on March 10, Whitmer has ordered drastic changes in Michiganders' lives including closing schools and prohibiting bars and restaurants from providing dine-in services. Here is a timeline of how Whitmer has responded to the coronavirus.

MARCH 3

Created COVID-19 task forces.

The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, which will oversee all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, which will cover the provision of medical and human services. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, which will cover all K-12 public schools, universities and colleges The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, which will cover the general economic impact, workforce, supply chain and business continuity.

MARCH 6

Ensured Medicaid waiver for copays & cost sharing for testing. The free testing is related to health care treatment related to the coronavirus.

MARCH 10

Declared a State of Emergency after the first two cases were confirmed in the state. Whitmer said the state of emergency will maximize efforts and assist local governments and officials to slow the spread of the virus.

MARCH 11

Recommended mitigation strategies after the state's first two confirmed cases. Whitmer recommended that Michiganders take the state's advice to help stop the spread of the new virus such as to educate themselves about what COVID-19 is, to stay home when you are sick and to disinfect household items.

“It’s on all of us to be safe and be smart for ourselves, our loved ones, our coworkers, and the public at large," Whitmer said in a press conference.

MARCH 12

Expanded access to telemedicine, which allows patients to virtually connect with their doctors and be diagnosed by communicating through smartphones and computers.

Closed all K-12 schools. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6. During the closure, teachers will educate their students through online learning. This is the first major order she issued that affected day-to-day life in Michigan.

MARCH 13

Prohibited large gatherings 250+. Since then, she lowered that number to groups of more than 50.

Restricted entry into care facilities & juvenile justice facilities.

MARCH 14

Enhanced restrictions on price gouging on items including goods, materials, emergency supplies and food. The order took effect March 16 and will remain in effect until April 13.

"Since the onset of this emergency, it has become apparent that some businesses and individuals are selling face masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, paper products, and other products that people might seek to purchase due to the threat of COVID-19 at unjustified, exceptionally high prices," the executive order said.

MARCH 16

Closed places of public accommodation including bars and restaurants. Under the closure, the food service industry can still provide food and drinks to customers through pick-up and delivery services. The restrictions are expected to remain in place until March 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Prohibited large gatherings of 50 or more people. This restriction is expected to last until April 5 at 5 p.m.

Expanded unemployment benefits. Under the governor’s order, unemployment benefits would be extended to:

Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

Lifted road weight restrictions for truck drivers delivering medical supplies and equipment related to diagnosing and treating COVID-19, and community disinfectant supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer and gloves.

MARCH 17

Expanded hospital and healthcare facility capacity in Michigan to ensure that enough healthcare providers are available to treat patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MARCH 18

Extended tax foreclosure deadline for Michigan residents to pay back their taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Allowed public bodies to meet electronically amid coronavirus concerns. Public bodies can utilize telephone or video-conferencing methods to meet as long as the general public is provided access.

Expanded capacity for disaster relief child care services for essential workforce such as health care workers, first responders, and other members of the essential workforce providing critical infrastructure to Michiganders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

MARCH 20

Suspends evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renters and mobile homeowners will be protected from eviction. It takes effect immediately and lasts until April 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Whitmer outlined some of these actions Tuesday in a tweet as a response to President Trump after he said, "Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan!"

In the tweet, she said, "for those who have questions about the state’s actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, please call our COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 between 8 a.m - 5 p.m. daily."

The latest coronavirus information is available on Michigan's coronavirus website.

