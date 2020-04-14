ROSSFORD, Ohio — If you plan to go to the grocery store or get gas, you're required to wear a mask or some sort of face covering, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But if you've been out in public recently, you've probably noticed not everyone is covering their faces.

A lot of you have been sounding off the alarm on mask use in public on our WTOL 11 social media pages. The CDC is now recommending the masks because knowledge about how this virus spreads is changing. Now, the agency believes COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air.

"We still generally think coronavirus is a droplet disease, but droplets can actually get dispersed into the air and hang around in the air under certain conditions," ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Dr. Brian Kaminski said.

When everyone is wearing a mask, those droplets can be contained, which protects other people and ourselves.

"We know there are people out in the community who have this disease. When we wear masks, there is some evidence that if you have the disease and you cough or speak or sneeze, that disease is more well-contained and you're less likely to shed those viral particles," Kaminski said.

If you don't have a mask, you can easily make one at home with a bandana, or other square piece of fabric. Click here for instructions.

