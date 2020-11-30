Houston doctor captured comforting distraught COVID-19 patient in ICU

Dr. Joseph Varon has worked for the past 251 days straight taking care of COVID-19 patients at United Memorial Medical Center.

HOUSTON — A hug -- probably the most treasured act of comfort that most people took for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, wrapping your arms around a loved one or even a stranger is frowned upon as national and state leaders, as well as medical experts, tell everyone to keep their distance.

But on Thanksgiving Day, a hug was what one guy needed as he sat in ICU at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston battling the coronavirus.

Dr. Joseph Varon gave that hug to the distraught patient as seen in a photo captured by photographer Go Nakamura.

The pandemic hasn't been easy for Dr. Varon. He has been working for the past 251 days straight taking care of COVID-19 patients. His hospital reported that they have reached capacity and expanded several times to make room for the sick.

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Varon said America is "going to see the darkest days in modern American medical history" if things don't change fast.

"My nurses in the middle of the day, they will start crying, because they are getting so many patients, and it's a never-ending story," Varon said on CNN.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday. The highest previous daily count was 196,000 on Nov. 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation's total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.

Here in Texas, the state broke a record Wednesday for the number of COVID-19 cases reported with 14,648. That broke the record set on Monday of 13,998 cases. There were also 240 new deaths and 90 additional hospitalizations.