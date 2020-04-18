HOUSTON — It's been a rough couple of months to say the least, but one Houston bar is lifting spirits — or should we say delivering them.

Despite coronavirus closures for bars, Bovine and Barley in downtown Houston is bringing patrons frozen cocktails and other drinks straight to their doorstep with its adult ice cream truck.

Yes, an adult ice cream truck. And even better, delivery is free! The truck operates from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The menu features a classic lineup of margaritas, mules, piña colada, daiquiris and other mixtures.

You can place an order by texting (832) 547-0912. You must be 21 years or older and must show a valid ID at purchase.

They deliver to neighborhoods in Montrose, Bellaire, Midtown, downtown, Washington and the Heights.

You can find the full menu on their Facebook page.

