WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in order to free up more money and resources.

He has also thrown his support behind an aid package from Congress that the House approved early Saturday, on track to provide direct relief to Americans.

The aid package from Congress would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs.

