Mercy, ProMedica update return-to-work guidelines for employees with COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hospital systems in northwest Ohio are updating return-to-work guidelines for employees with COVID-19, as their facilities continue to be inundated with patients.

Ohio reported 18,042 new cases of the virus on Monday, with a total of 6,747 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state — that's the most since the pandemic began, and an increase of 192 hospitalizations over the last 24 hours.

The new guidance comes as healthcare facilities work to reconcile the competing issues of record patient numbers and a staffing shortage largely blamed on pandemic-related burnout.

Below, you can read statements released Monday by both Mercy Health and ProMedica.

MERCY HEALTH

Representatives from Mercy Health said Monday that workers who have tested positive, but are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, may return to work. However, those employees will be required to wear an N-95 mask for a total of at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

Mercy's full statement reads:

"Mercy Health is seeing our highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Given the current volume in our communities and the severe strain on our staff and facilities, we are updating our employee return-to-work guidelines for COVID-19 positive employees who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. If those associates feel well enough to fulfill their role, they can now return to work as soon as they choose to do so.

While we are taking extraordinary steps to best serve our patients during this crisis period, the health and safety of our patients and employees remains our priority, to ensure we can continue to care for all patients, while maintaining our commitment to quality.

We have updated our Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policy to support our new return-to-work guidelines, and we will follow strict adherence to these safety precautions."

PROMEDICA

ProMedica leaders said Monday their facilities are currently working under a contingency level staffing plan. Starting Monday, staff were able to return to work five days after symptom onset if they are asymptomatic, wear a mask and socially distance.

ProMedica's full statement reads:

“In response to the ongoing developments with the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated its guidance on managing health care personnel with COVID-19. The CDC interim guidance is supported by the Infectious Disease Society of America (ISDA) and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA).



While this interim guidance does not apply to hospital inpatients or health care workers under conventional staffing plans, it does apply to most health care workers under contingency or crisis staffing levels. Currently, all ProMedica acute care facilities are under a contingency level staffing plan due to extensive staffing shortages related to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Starting on January 10, ProMedica is returning acute care staff to work five days after symptom onset if they:

Are asymptomatic or have mild or moderate symptoms and feel well enough to work.

Have no fever and improving symptoms.

Comply with the requirements:

to wear a mask while at work for a total of 10 days from the onset of symptoms or the positive test, whichever occurred first; to seek identified, non-populated areas to eat during breaks, and maintain proper social distance.”

