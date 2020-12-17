Large-scale food distribution event kicks off in Hancock County Thursday

More than 60K pounds of food will be distributed from four locations in the county Thursday afternoon.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The need for food assistance is on the rise as the coronavirus pandemic continues. So, Hancock County leaders are stepping up to provide some relief to local families in need.

"As finances are changing for individuals, we are seeing another spike in the need," Chopin Hall Executive Director Ron Rooker said.

Chopin Hall in Findlay has partnered with Hancock County and the West Ohio Food Bank to hold a large scale food distribution event on Thursday, December 17.

Volunteers will be handing out meals from noon - 2 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, with another round of distribution from 4 - 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds and three other locations throughout the county, including Liberty Township House, Mt. Blanchard Town Hall and the McComb Fire Dept.

Hancock County commissioners said they realize the need for food is growing locally, so they are using $11,000 of remaining Cares Act funding to help purchase the food.

"We saw an increase fairly quickly, and through the summer, we saw 20% - 22% increase in the number of families coming," Rooker said.

Rooker said the Western Ohio Food Bank will be bringing in about 60,000 - 70,000 pounds of food to give out to anyone in need, not only those who live in Hancock County.

It is recommended that you reserve your family's food box beforehand on Chopin Hall's website, but walkups should still be able to get one.

"Yes there is a limit, but it's pretty high. So we're trying to bring in enough food so that we can feed everybody that shows up," Rooker said.