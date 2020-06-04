As the spring time weather starts to warm and with walleye season in full swing, Ohio's parks and wildlife officials are keeping close tabs on public areas.

They're making sure people are social distancing and everyone is staying safe.

One very popular park in southern Ohio has already been closed.

Hocking Hills State Park, one of Ohio's most visited parks is going to be closed until further notice.

The ODNR closed all of its trails at sunset on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure includes the entire group of parks south of Logan including Ash Cave, Cantwell Cliffs, Cedar Falls, Old Man's Cave, and the Rock House.

ODNR Director Mary Mertz called it a "difficult decision", but said the trail system is so narrow in places it is not designed to allow for adequate social distancing and it becomes almost impossible without stepping off the trails which can be dangerous.

Hocking Hills is the first full park closure in Ohio. However, all state park campgrounds and lodges including Maumee Bay State Park are closed, along with state park golf courses.

Customers with reservations for camping or state-operated cabins can get refunds for any cancelled stay overs however.

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, a mecca for birders in the spring has already been closed off.

ODNR says they are also watching the walleye fishing along the Maumee and the field staff is monitoring the situation closely for any safety concerns.

