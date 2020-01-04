COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General David Yost has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Hobby Lobby for being in violation of the state's stay-at-home order.

The letter, issued to attorneys for Hobby Lobby, claims that the store does not meet the criteria for an “essential” business.

The order says that Hobby Lobby has 24 hours to respond.

A violation of the stay-at-home order may be punished with a second-degree misdemeanor or court order.

