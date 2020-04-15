TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services officials are concerned about the safety of children and their staff in the field, as well as assistance for foster families.

Lucas County Children Services Director Robin Reese says referral numbers are down by 50%, but that doesn't mean children are safe. It's a trend that's happening across the country.

"Law enforcement has said that domestic violence is up. When domestic violence is up, then child abuse is usually up. Our history tells us this is not a safe time right now for many children in our community," Reese said.

Mandated reporters such as teachers, pastors or counselors that are part of the network of keeping kids safe are not in place, putting children at greater risk of abuse and neglect.

Staff

Lucas County Children Services has about 200 workers in the field providing support for families and foster parents or investigating abuse and neglect.

Reese said that they are wearing personal protective equipment to keep themselves safe from the virus.

Foster care

A serious challenge child protective services are currently facing is finding placement for foster kids because people are fearful for their health.

"It used to be the first question that folks would ask is, what are the needs of the child, did they have behaviors or mental health issues? Now, their first question is, have they been exposed to the virus, do they have the virus, can we get that child tested," Reese said.

Reese said that relatives have opened their doors, but the time is fast approaching when they get a child that has been exposed and they have nothing for them.

"At that point honestly, they'll be sitting in our lobby until we can find something," she said.

According to Reese, there are 400 kids in foster care and another 300 staying with family that need a lot of assistance.

The department has received PPE donations from the community which is helping, but they still need other items such as diapers and formula.

The community can drop off donations at their main address: 705 Adams St.

Once the pandemic is over, Reese expects the numbers of child abuse and neglect will go up once the safety systems that were in place before are available once more.

