NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Health Department on Wednesday reported the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to the health department, an older adult male has tested positive for the coronavirus. No personal information about the case will be released in order to protect the individual's privacy, the health department said.

The health department is working to notify any close contacts of the resident who would require testing or monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms.

"We anticipated this day to come. We knew there was community spread happening throughout Ohio. This is just the confirmation that we've been waiting for," said Health Commissioner Mark Adams. "We are continuing to urge residents to take preventative measures to help slow the spread of this virus.

"I cannot emphasize enough for all residents to stay at home if at all possible and follow all recommendations that have been put into place. Our number one goal is to keep Henry County residents as healthy and safe as possible," he said.

RELATED: COVID-19 death reported in Sandusky Co.

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio reach 4K

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus