TIFFIN, Ohio — Students and faculty may not be on campus, the dining services at Heidelberg University have found a way to help the Tiffin community.

Parkhurst Dining, which manages the on campus food services at Heidelberg University, has been offering take out meals since April 1.

But it doesn't just stop at pizzas, salads and family meals.

The staff also offer a robust list of about 400 grocery items, including toilet paper and cleaning supplies that can be ordered as well.

To receive service just simply fill out an order on their website, schedule a pickup window and then park in the assigned spots.

"At that point we can load them in to your car, or we can drop the grocery cart there and back away to six foot and let you load them, wave goodbye, then we take the cart back in to sanitize," said Tony Ippolito, general manager of Parkhurst Dining at Heidelberg University.

Tony said they have averaged about 50 orders a week.

Along with using their facilities to help the community, the take out meals and grocery orders have also helped them keep some of their staff employed and busy as well.

"As business increases, we've been able to keep bring back team members at a constant pace. Currently we have about 5 folks here working, and then we've brought on an additional help for this week since we were busier than last," said Tony.

Parkhurst Dining will also be offering extended food options to Heidelberg students, once they are cleared to return to campus.

