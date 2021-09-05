Local health leaders, doctors say COVID-19 cases trending the wrong way

Health leaders are urging people to take this surge seriously, especially as information shows the Delta variant is more aggressive and affecting younger people.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over three weeks since Lucas and Wood counties were upgraded from 'substantial' to 'high' rate of COVID-19 transmission, per CDC guidelines.

And all indications are the surge isn't slowing down.

"Our cases are starting to look like they looked in the spring. As they're going up, this is the time to reconsider the things that you can do," said Ben Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

Robison and other local health leaders are urging people to take the surge in cases seriously, especially as information shows the Delta variant is more aggressive and affecting younger people.

"Those at inpatients, they're definitely a younger age group, not what we want to see. And also, we're seeing a lot of, at my practice, outpatients that are coming in," said Dr. Richard Paat, internal medicine doctor at McLaren St. Luke's.

With the way things are trending, healthcare professionals across the area expect to see cases continue to increase over the next several weeks.

"What we know is that other places that have had it, often experience 10 to 12 weeks of a surge. We don't know if that will be our experience or not, there are some other factors that could come into play, like vaccine rates," said Robison.

Health leaders say they're doing what they can, but it's tough when people don't want to get the vaccine, despite its effectiveness.

"We're still taking care of the patients, obviously we're going to keep doing that, but it's just frustrating for everybody because we've got something that's preventable at this point. Every death, every hospitalization at this point is preventable," said Dr. Paat.

They hope more people will get vaccinated if they haven't and start wearing masks more often, saying those two things are the best defense against catching the virus.