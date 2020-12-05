LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A recent illness has been found in children under the age of 15, raising concerns among the pediatric community.

The illness is known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and resembles both Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. It affects the heart but does not present traditional coronavirus symptoms like a cough and shortness of breath.

It is important to note that Lucas County currently does not have any reported cases, but the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department would like to raise awareness of this illness.

As of May 11, 85 cases have been diagnosed in the United States with three deaths and two more deaths under investigation in New York.

The onset of the disease can be extremely quick and children with symptoms should be evaluated and receive treatment promptly.

Symptoms may include:

A prolonged fever lasting more than five days

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Patchy blue or pale skin discoloration

Trouble breathing or rapid breathing

Lethargy

Rapid heart rate

Ties to the coronavirus are expected as most children have tested positive for a current coronavirus infection or recovery.

It may be days or weeks before the inflammatory syndrome appears.

If your child experiences any of the symptoms of this illness, you should contact your family doctor immediately.

RELATED: Antibody testing shows coronavirus has been in Ohio since January

RELATED: University Hospitals in Cleveland confirms suspected cases of 'mystery illness' in children possibly linked to COVID-19

RELATED: Two new studies will target coronavirus effects on kids