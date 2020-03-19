FINDLAY, Ohio — Library patrons in Hancock County can still sign up for a new library card if they don't have one, even during the shutdown.

After closing their doors for the foreseeable future last Saturday due to coronavirus concerns, the staff of the Findlay-Hancock County public library have still been busy behinds the scenes.

Launching earlier this week, residents who weren't already library card holders can now become a member with a digital library card.

This will them give them full access to all of the online resources the library offers, like the Ohio digital library, the Hoopla collection and all other databases.

Since it launched, there have already been more than 40 digital library cards issued.

This is evidence of how much of a vital service public libraries offer their community, especially with so many people staying at home.

"Libraries across the state are finding innovative ways that they can still serve our patrons, but these digital resources that we are promoting right now are always available to you. So, we're really glad that they're on the forefront of peoples minds right now, and I hope that many of our new patrons will become regular library patrons when we're able to reopen," said Sarah Clevidence, director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Librar.y

Once the library does finally reopen to the public, it will be a seamless transition for those digital card holders to come in and get a physical library card.

