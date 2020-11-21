Hancock Public Health issues Stay Safe Advisory, urging residents to limit non-essential activities

With Findlay and Hancock County experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the health department has issued a public health advisory.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The spike in COVID-19 cases in Findlay and Hancock County as a whole has led to the health department issuing a Stay Safe Health Advisory, with conditions similar to other stay-at-home advisories across the state.

According to the health department in Hancock County, the incidence rate of COVID-19 cases among residents stands at six times the CDC recommended incidence rate. Hospitalizations have doubled in November.

Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi and the Hancock County Board of Health have issued the Stay Safe Health Advisory, offering recommendations to residents to prevent the spread of the virus.

Starting Friday, Nov. 20, it is advised that residents use extra care to curb the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases.

Residents are asked to avoid gathering with those outside their family, only visit businesses practicing proper safety protocols and limit non-essential activities.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid travel in and out of Ohio and forgo having guests in their homes.

Meetings and events should be limited to 10 individuals, whether they are being held indoors or outdoors.

The health department is urging employers to move as many employees as possible to work from home. Universities in Hancock County are advised to transition to remote learning after Thanksgiving and public and private K-12 schools are asked to follow current health department recommendations as well.