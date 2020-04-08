Special election held in Hancock Co. under coronavirus protocols

Along with spacing out voting machines, poll workers wiped down all machines, pens and ID cards throughout the day

FINDLAY, Ohio — You probably remember the confusion over April's primary election during the stay at home order.

And nationally, many are wondering what the upcoming November election will look like.

Tuesday, Hancock County held a special election, and seems to have been able to go on while also keeping voters safe.

A single ballot measure had city of Findlay voters coming out to decide on a Findlay City Schools levy.

But, possibly just as important, the health and safety protocols established here and at other special elections across the state could be a good case study for what the November election could look like.

Along with the common signs of an election day were some new sights as well; like masks, gloves, and plenty of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.

The Hancock County Board of Elections made sure voters felt safe in coming out and casting their vote on Tuesday with voting machines spaced out and regularly cleaned.

And they even made sure to focus on the small details too, like wiping down pens and ID cards.

"I think they've done a good job. I mean there's plenty of space in between the voting machines, lots of sanitizing creams when you come in. They've done a good job," said Deborah Marshall, who was happy to see so much sanitizer on hand.

"Yeah, it seems like everybody is doing a great job putting in good measures to make sure everybody feels safe. But also making it available for us to come out and make our voices heard." said Jenna Wilson, who brought her young daughter along for the quick trip

Those who WTOL spoke with said they weren't hesitant at all in deciding to come down and vote.

Seeing how well everything was run to ensure health protocols were followed, they also feel like November's election could also be held with in person voting across the country.

"Coming out and voting is one of our rights. And being able to get out here with the community and voting in person, with a photo ID, is a necessary thing," said voter Dave Wright.

After a lack luster result from April's primary election, Findlay City Schools once again asked voters to approve a 5.9 mill operational levy.

The levy was voted down in April by 52%.

So the hope is now with a proper in person election day, more voters can turn up in support of the levy.

This new money would be the first fresh community funding for the district since 2004, and would generate $5 million a year.

Folks I spoke with in person while I was present all said they were voting yes for the levy, saying not only the students, but the teachers as well deserve the support from the community.



"It would make a huge impact for them and their classrooms. And then also for my daughter's future, just knowing that she'll be in Findlay City Schools and how it's going to impact her future as well," said Wilson.