Hancock County ranks 2nd among Ohio counties in COVID-19 cases

Hancock Public Health Director Karim Baroudi says the county hasn't seen this many new cases since November.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — It's news no one in Hancock County wants to hear. Findlay has had the second-most COVID-19 cases in the entire state in the past two weeks.

That's behind only the city of Delaware, just north of Columbus.

According to the latest data, Hancock County is averaging 277 cases per 100,000 residents.

Karim Baroudi, Hancock Public Health Commissioner, says that is the highest percentage they have had in the county since November.

But he hesitates to call this uptick a full-on surge of the virus as these current cases are not connected to a single source.

"It's more widespread into the community. It might be something to do with variance that was identified in the county last week. It's the B.1.1.7 variant which spreads a lot more easily," said Baroudi.

But Baroudi remains optimistic that the county and state are heading in the right direction as more and more vaccines are being administered.

He says 72% of residents in Hancock County age 80 and over have received their vaccine.

The hope is within two months, the majority of all Hancock County residents can be fully vaccinated.

"The pandemic is ending. How fast the pandemic is going to end is up to all of us and what we do now. We should not let our guard down at this point in the game until the finish line. And we can see the finish line from here, it's just a matter of a little more time," said Baroudi.

Baroudi says Hancock County will be hosting 2 mass vaccination clinics next week with 750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available at each event.