HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The first coronavirus-related death was reported in Hancock County Thursday afternoon.

The patient was an 81-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

"It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a Hancock County resident due to severe complications from COVID-19 and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family," Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said.

Baroudi went on to say this in a statement:

"I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who did everything within their power to save the patient's life. I would also like to acknowledge the tireless ongoing work of our local government leaders, the team at Hancock Public Health and every local business and individual community member who continues to do their part to stop the spread of this virus; you are all making a difference. We expect for this fight to continue for some time, but with each of us doing our part, the battle will be won."

Health department leaders stressed the importance for everyone to adhere to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's orders as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the governor's office.

"This continues to be our most powerful tool to avoid overwhelming our healthcare system so that we can continue to provide the best care to those who need it most," Baroudi said.

For local information and resources, call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.

If you are experiencing three of the following four symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, or fever of 100.4 or greater, call the Blanchard Valley Testing and Triage Center at 419-423-7890 to be considered for testing for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis, call the 24/7 Crisis

Hotline at 888-936-7116.

