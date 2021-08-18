Hancock County last in northwest Ohio to elevate to 'high' transmission | What the county is doing to stop the spread

The move from "substantial" to "high" transmission comes one day after the city of Findlay reinstated a mask policy for all city employees.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County elevated to a "high" rate of transmission Tuesday night, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The county was the last in Ohio to elevate to the designation.

According to Hancock Public Health, there are 116 active cases of COVID-19 in Hancock county. Out of those cases, 11 residents are in the hospital. Three weeks ago, only one person was hospitalized from the virus.

Blanchard Valley Health System is a regional hospital currently caring for 27 COVID-19 patients.

"We're working closely with our hospital partners. I think we're having briefings almost on a daily basis here to make sure we have the capacity, and we reserve the capacity," Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said.

Mayor Christina Muryn said she had hoped mask mandates were behind us, but she realizes it's the best decision to ensure residents accessing city services, and the small departments that are running the city, remain healthy.

"None of us want to wear masks, I hate masking," she said. "But, it's really what we need to do to keep our communities open and keep our businesses open, and keep folks safe, and make sure that we don't get to a point where our hospitals are in trouble again," Muryn said.

Baroudi is recommending local school districts also reinstate masks for students and staff. However, the best defense against the virus, he said, is still getting as many county residents vaccinated as possible.

"That's our best strategy. I would urge everyone who didn't get a chance to get the vaccine yet to consider vaccination. Call the health department, it's available all over the community, it's important to consider the vaccine at this point," Baroudi said.

The city of Findlay will be hosting a free vaccination clinic outside of the municipal building on Friday, Aug. 27. The first 75 adults who get the vaccine will receive one ticket for free admission to the upcoming Hancock County Fair.