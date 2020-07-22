Hancock County Fair postponed until 2021

The Hancock County Agricultural Society Board of Directors decided to postpone this year's fair following a special board meeting on July 21

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — In a press release sent July 21, the Hancock County Fair was announced to be officially postponed for 2020. The Hancock County Agricultural Society Board of Directors held a special meeting and decided to uphold a mtion passed on June 22 to postpone this year's fair.

That motion includes the postponement of all fair activities for this year, including both junior and senior fairs.

The board thanked everyone for the cooperation over the past six months while an attempt was made to address a plan for the 2020 fair.

Until today, the fair had given every indication of an intent to still take place, despite citing financial struggles following a June budget meeting, due to fundraising lost because of the coronavirus shutdown. The state of Ohio had covered some of the fundraising that had been lost due to COVID-19, but there was still a need for an additional $80,000 to finance the fair.

A GoFundMe account was established with a target end date of July 17. As of this writing, it had accumulated over $15,500 from the community and other sources.