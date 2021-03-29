COVID-19 variant discovered in Hancock County

Based on available evidence, health leaders say current vaccines for COVID-19 also work against this new variant, which was first discovered in the UK.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County has reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7., the variant which was first discovered in the U.K.

According to Hancock Public Health, the case was discovered in an adult woman who tested positive for the virus on March 7.

On March 26, the health department was notified of the results of the ongoing surveillance and whole-genome sequencing aimed at finding out the extent of the spread of variants of concern into communities.

All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.

This variant, referred to as B.1.1.7, was first discovered to be circulating widely in England during Nov. and Dec. of 2020. Based on epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers believe that this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

There is some evidence emerging that the new strain may cause an increased risk of death.

“It is concerning, but not unexpected, that we have identified a case of a variant that spreads more easily. Since only a small portion of tests collected are genetically sequenced, this means that there are likely many more cases of this variant spreading in our communities,” Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said. “Viruses constantly change as they spread from person to person and replicate. Fortunately, we can prevent the virus from replicating and mutating by consistently using all the tools we have for stopping the spread."

Based on available evidence, current vaccines for COVID-19 also work against this new variant. Protective actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also prevent the spread of the new variant, B.1.1.7.

Health leaders say it is critically important, with emerging mutations of SARS-CoV-2, and those that may be more infectious, to follow best public health practices including:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Wear a mask around others.

Keep gatherings small and stay six feet apart from others.

Wash hands often.

Always opt for the outdoors or well-ventilated indoor spaces.

If you would like more information on COVID-19 in Hancock County, visit Hancock Public Health’s website by clicking here. You can also access the Ohio Department of Health website by clicking here.