LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — While many restaurant and salon parking lots will be filled next week, gym parking lots will remain empty. Many local gym owners are growing anxious as they continue to lose revenue.

"It's obviously frustrating for business owners in general, it's just a frustration when things are taken out of your hands," said Jennifer Rhoades, owner of Renegade Fitness in Sylvania.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has not given any indication as to when gyms will be allowed to reopen or what restrictions will be in place when they do. When considering this, local gym owners want state leaders to realize not every gym is equal when comparing big health clubs to independently owned businesses. Many believe they can open up safely right now, mainly because they can control how many people come into their facility at a time and how they clean their equipment.

"I really appreciate what they did yesterday with salons and restaurants, saying you know every salon is different, every restaurant is different, and I'm hoping that's where we can get some attention in the gyms" said Rhoades.

LB's Circuit Training has been offering virtual workouts at a cost to their members over the past few months. While this has been a temporary way to keep moving, they know it's not a permanent solution.

"Doing virtual workouts, we're kind of able to maintain that community, but again as this gets longer and longer it's just harder. But working out is kind of a good outlet for people," said LB's instructor Alicia Pangrac.

Both Renegade Fitness and LB's already have their own cleaning processes in place. They clean every night and in between workouts. Despite their standards already being high, their staff has brainstormed how to step it up when it comes time to reopen. They hope state leaders develop standards for them to get back to work soon.

RELATED: Toledo beauty salons make safety top priority as they move toward May 15 reopening

RELATED: Ohioans less worried than rest of U.S. amid restaurant reopenings, survey shows

RELATED: Reopening Ohio: Salons/barbers open May 15; restaurants/bars open May 15 outside and May 21 inside