TIFFIN, Ohio — Down in Seneca County, a group of professional and amateur seamstresses is working tirelessly to make sure there are plenty of masks for everybody.

Andrea Traunero began making masks on her own very early on in this process, even before the state shutdown.

Then, in late March, she was invited to join the Facebook group Helping Hands in Seneca County, which was aimed at finding people who were willing to volunteer to help those in need, whatever the need be.

Traunero saw this as an opportunity to recruit some additional help in making these masks.

"Let's make this the antithesis of 'The Little Red Hen.' Let's see how many actually will help us out," Traunero said.

In six weeks' time, there are now 106 volunteers making masks for their community daily.

Now Traunero's front porch acts as a no-contact drop-off location for fabric and sewing material donation.

With an average of 100 masks given to the local hospital systems or government offices, the volunteers just reached a new milestone this weekend as they have now made more than 20,000 masks.

"With a population of about 50,000; and so as of now, we've filled two fifths of that," Traunero said.

RELATED: City of Toledo distributing thousands of masks, gloves to area organizations

RELATED: Despite the risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear

RELATED VIDEO: