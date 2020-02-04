TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine focused a lot on safety at one place most of us need to go, grocery stores. They are considered essential businesses so we can all stay stocked up on things we need.

Lt. Gov. John Husted even outlined a list of suggestions, like keeping space between you and others. He says shopping alone, staying home if you're feeling sick and even shopping online and doing curbside pickup if possible are recommended to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Here in Northwest Ohio, Walt Churchill's market has been looking at what's best for its customers and employees.

"7 a.m. to 9 a.m. we reserve that time for our elderly folks and for those who may be more vulnerable and more susceptible to the disease, so we ask people to please honor those hours," Randy Rothenbuhler, CFO of Walt Churchill's Market, said

Cleaning has been a top priority. Crews usually clean nightly, now Churchill's is going a step further.

"On top of our normal cleaning and our additional cleaning that we've done, we are also paying a local company to come in and sanitize our stores in the evening," Rothenbuhler said.

According to a statement from Meijer, the company is also working to implement changes including installing Plexiglas shields being installed at checkout lanes, limiting in-store employee meetings, not allowing re-usable bags and adjusting hours to allow for more deep cleaning.

Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods and other grocers are taking similar steps.

Employees at many essential grocery stores are also receiving hazard pay, some offering $2 an hour on top of their regular pay.

Local stores like Walt Churchill's Market are also supporting their workers.

"All employees that are working are getting a 10 percent hazard pay premium. So, just as a thank you," Rothenbuhler said.

Right now, the biggest issue you can help fix is making sure you keep a 6-feet distance from other shoppers.

