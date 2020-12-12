Grand Rapids airport prepared to serves as gateway for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

It's the closest airport to Pfizer’s Kalamazoo manufacturing operations with the infrastructure needed to support the transportation process.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the Food and Drug Administration gives the green light to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, those at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport say they are prepared to serve as a national and international gateway for distribution.

The Grand Rapids airport is the closest to Pfizer’s Kalamazoo manufacturing operations with the infrastructure needed to support the transportation process. Airport officials have been in talks with four global carriers that have expressed interest in transporting the vaccine.

“We’re here, we’re ready to help and we’re eager to get to work,” said Torrance Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “We have invested in the infrastructure needed to accommodate the wide-body aircraft that will be used to transport the vaccine – and we have the team in place to handle the aggressive delivery schedule. Ford Airport is honored to be a key part of the distribution chain for Pfizer’s life-saving vaccine.”

