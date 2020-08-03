CALIFORNIA, USA — The captain told passengers Saturday night that a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California.

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith told passengers in an audio address that the ship will dock in Oakland, California, likely Sunday afternoon.

Princess Cruises changed the anticipated docking day to Monday in a late tweet on Saturday night referencing the logistics plan with the state and federal authorities. The ship is now planning to dock on Monday in Oakland with a time to still be determined.

"A host of California bases, including Miramar MCAS, are under consideration," said a spokeperson from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Smith told passengers that people who require “acute medical treatment and hospitalization” will be taken to health care facilities in California.

Other guests will be taken to federally operated isolation sites or transported out of California. The captain said he was not given any information about non-U.S. citizens. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

“The Department of Defense is working closely with Health and Human Services to determine the potential installations and lodging requirements for quarantine operations for the passengers currently aboard the Grand Princess," said the U.S. Department of Defense. "As with previous efforts, the DoD would provide housing and HHS would be responsible for the aspects of the quarantine."

The 15-day Hawaiian Islands cruise was supposed to end Saturday, but federal authorities didn't allow the ship to dock as planned and placed it on quarantine as a precaution for the coronavirus.

On its return to San Francisco, the ship was supposed to stop in Ensenada, but instead sailed back to the Bay Area when officials learned that a California man, who traveled on the same ship last month contracted coronavirus and died this week. The 21 people who tested positive for coronavirus are being kept in isolation.

