MAUMEE, Ohio — Toledo-area superintendents and principals say the top question they're getting from high school seniors right now is whether or not they're going to have a prom or graduation. Although they'd like to say a for sure yes, it really just depends.

Every activity or milestone for graduating seniors hangs in the balance of how soon we are able to gather in person again.

For the most part, school leaders say graduation is still on, even if the date has to change.

"With graduation, I do have a reschedule date in June, so they already know that. I told them our original date Saturday, May 23 is still on the books," Maumee High School Principal Matt Dick said.

According to him, they will have a graduation, they may just have to push it back.

On the other hand, Father Geoff Rose, president of St. Francis de Sales, says they are waiting to see what happens over the next couple weeks.

"We've said to our parents we're committed to doing something. When that is and what it looks like we just cant comment on now," Rose said.

As for prom and other end-of-the-year activities, those milestones may not be able to be recovered because of the timing of things.

"For the other events, I just told them we have to wait and see. Things are sort of out of our hands. That's hard. That's hard, it's hard on me it's hard on them," he said.

Currently, both say it's just a waiting game until those days get closer or until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

