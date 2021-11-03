Gov. Mike DeWine: State anticipates all county fairs will take place in 2021

The state will soon issue guidelines with just some limitations.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — With the optimism that the state's COVID-19 cases will continue to decrease as the year continues, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that a beloved summer event is expected to take place.

DeWine announced on Thursday that the state anticipates having full county fairs this year. Ohio's first set of county fairs will get underway in June. The Ohio Department of Health will issue guidance on fairs with a few limitations later in the day.

"It's possible that by the time we get to fair season we may be off the health orders if things continue to go well," DeWine added.

This news comes as DeWine says the state's key numbers in the battle against COVID-19 continue to improve. The goal for Ohio is to reach an average of 50 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week span. Once that happens, DeWine says all of the state's health orders will be eliminated.

Currently, Ohio stands at 155 cases per 100,000 during the previous two weeks.

