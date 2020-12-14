Ohio to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes on Friday, ahead of schedule

DeWine made the announcement during his Monday afternoon press conference.

It is a busy day in Ohio.

After welcoming the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Columbus this morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced during a Monday afternoon press conference that the vaccine will soon be distributed to some Ohio nursing homes and care facilities.

"I'm also pleased to announce, today, that the CDC has invited Ohio to participate in early scale launch of vaccines in nursing homes," Governor DeWine said on Monday.

The Ohio Governor continued, saying "we had been scheduled to start this on the twenty-first of the month-- that would be Monday-- Monday, December 21, in partnership with pharmacy providers. But, as part of this scaled approach, Ohio will begin vaccination in five-to-ten nursing homes, starting this Friday."

DeWine did not clarify or specify which nursing homes and care facilities in the state will be among the first to receive the vaccines. The Governor did say that his team is currently working on where and when the vaccines will be distributed first.