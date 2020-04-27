BEREA, Ohio — As Ohio prepares for the first phase of its reopening process, a new poll shows many are still uncertain about the targeted May 1 date.

Baldwin Wallace released results of a lengthy poll Sunday that covers a variety of topics – many questions surrounding Gov. DeWine and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The poll was conducted online between April 20-25 with 797 “self-identified registered voters.”

You can see highlights of the poll below (scroll to the bottom of the story to view the full poll)...

Do you agree with Gov. DeWine’s plan to start reopening the economy on May 1?

Strongly disagree: 12.7 percent

Somewhat disagree: 26.7 percent

Somewhat agree: 31.6 percent

Strongly agree: 20 percent

Unsure: 9.1 percent

On May 1, do you think Gov. DeWine should reopen…

Daycares?

Yes: 19.5 percent

Not yet: 66.6 percent

Unsure: 13.9 percent

Playgrounds?

Yes: 27.9 percent

Not yet: 61.7 percent

Unsure: 10.5 percent

Restaurants?

Yes: 30.3 percent

Not yet: 55.9 percent

Unsure: 13.8 percent

All retail stores?

Yes: 35.9 percent

Not yet: 48 percent

Unsure: 16.1 percent

Hair and nail salons?

Yes: 33.6 percent

Not yet: 52.8 percent

Unsure: 13.6 percent

Places of worship?

Yes: 31.1 percent

Not yet: 56.9 percent

Unsure: 12 percent

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Gov. DeWine is handling COVID-19?

Strongly disapprove: 2.9 percent

Somewhat disapprove: 8.4 percent

Somewhat approve: 29.3 percent

Strongly approve: 55.7 percent

Unsure: 3.7 percent

Do you believe Gov. DeWine acted too quickly?

Acted too quickly: 6 percent

Acted at the appropriate time: 79.2 percent

Waited too long to act: 8.2 percent

Unsure: 6.5 percent

Have you supported or opposed Gov. DeWine’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spreading of COVID-19?

Strongly opposed: 3.1 percent

Somewhat opposed: 5.5 percent

Somewhat supported: 22.4 percent

Strongly supported: 66.3 percent

Unsure: 2.7 percent

Do you agree with Gov. DeWine’s decision to close K-12 schools through the end of the academic year?

Strongly disagree: 3.7 percent

Somewhat disagree: 5.3 percent

Somewhat agree: 20.7 percent

Strongly agree: 65.2 percent

Unsure: 5.1 percent

How much do you trust Gov. DeWine to provide accurate information on COVID-19?

A great deal: 54.7 percent

A fair amount: 35 percent

Not much: 5.3 percent

Not at all: 2.2 percent

Unsure: 2.7 percent

Who do you trust more when it comes to information about COVID-19: President Trump or Gov. DeWine?

President Trump: 12.2 percent

Gov. DeWine: 55.7 percent

Both equally: 24.3 percent

Neither: 3.9 percent

Unsure: 4 percent

Do you feel anxious about the spread of COVID-19?

Yes, very anxious: 22.4 percent

Yes, fairly anxious: 20.2 percent

Yes, somewhat anxious: 38.4 percent

No, not at all: 19 percent

Are you concerned that you might unknowingly spread COVID-19 to others?

Very concerned: 17.5 percent

Somewhat concerned: 46.3 percent

Not at all concerned: 36.2 percent

Are you concerned that others might unknowingly spread COVID-19 to you?

Very concerned: 39.6 percent

Somewhat concerned: 47.6 percent

Not at all concerned: 12.8 percent

You can see the full poll results in the document below:

