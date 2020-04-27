BEREA, Ohio — As Ohio prepares for the first phase of its reopening process, a new poll shows many are still uncertain about the targeted May 1 date.
Baldwin Wallace released results of a lengthy poll Sunday that covers a variety of topics – many questions surrounding Gov. DeWine and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
The poll was conducted online between April 20-25 with 797 “self-identified registered voters.”
You can see highlights of the poll below (scroll to the bottom of the story to view the full poll)...
Do you agree with Gov. DeWine’s plan to start reopening the economy on May 1?
- Strongly disagree: 12.7 percent
- Somewhat disagree: 26.7 percent
- Somewhat agree: 31.6 percent
- Strongly agree: 20 percent
- Unsure: 9.1 percent
On May 1, do you think Gov. DeWine should reopen…
Daycares?
- Yes: 19.5 percent
- Not yet: 66.6 percent
- Unsure: 13.9 percent
Playgrounds?
- Yes: 27.9 percent
- Not yet: 61.7 percent
- Unsure: 10.5 percent
Restaurants?
- Yes: 30.3 percent
- Not yet: 55.9 percent
- Unsure: 13.8 percent
All retail stores?
- Yes: 35.9 percent
- Not yet: 48 percent
- Unsure: 16.1 percent
Hair and nail salons?
- Yes: 33.6 percent
- Not yet: 52.8 percent
- Unsure: 13.6 percent
Places of worship?
- Yes: 31.1 percent
- Not yet: 56.9 percent
- Unsure: 12 percent
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Gov. DeWine is handling COVID-19?
- Strongly disapprove: 2.9 percent
- Somewhat disapprove: 8.4 percent
- Somewhat approve: 29.3 percent
- Strongly approve: 55.7 percent
- Unsure: 3.7 percent
Do you believe Gov. DeWine acted too quickly?
- Acted too quickly: 6 percent
- Acted at the appropriate time: 79.2 percent
- Waited too long to act: 8.2 percent
- Unsure: 6.5 percent
Have you supported or opposed Gov. DeWine’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spreading of COVID-19?
- Strongly opposed: 3.1 percent
- Somewhat opposed: 5.5 percent
- Somewhat supported: 22.4 percent
- Strongly supported: 66.3 percent
- Unsure: 2.7 percent
Do you agree with Gov. DeWine’s decision to close K-12 schools through the end of the academic year?
- Strongly disagree: 3.7 percent
- Somewhat disagree: 5.3 percent
- Somewhat agree: 20.7 percent
- Strongly agree: 65.2 percent
- Unsure: 5.1 percent
How much do you trust Gov. DeWine to provide accurate information on COVID-19?
- A great deal: 54.7 percent
- A fair amount: 35 percent
- Not much: 5.3 percent
- Not at all: 2.2 percent
- Unsure: 2.7 percent
Who do you trust more when it comes to information about COVID-19: President Trump or Gov. DeWine?
- President Trump: 12.2 percent
- Gov. DeWine: 55.7 percent
- Both equally: 24.3 percent
- Neither: 3.9 percent
- Unsure: 4 percent
Do you feel anxious about the spread of COVID-19?
- Yes, very anxious: 22.4 percent
- Yes, fairly anxious: 20.2 percent
- Yes, somewhat anxious: 38.4 percent
- No, not at all: 19 percent
Are you concerned that you might unknowingly spread COVID-19 to others?
- Very concerned: 17.5 percent
- Somewhat concerned: 46.3 percent
- Not at all concerned: 36.2 percent
Are you concerned that others might unknowingly spread COVID-19 to you?
- Very concerned: 39.6 percent
- Somewhat concerned: 47.6 percent
- Not at all concerned: 12.8 percent
You can see the full poll results in the document below:
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: