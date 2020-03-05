Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that an order for people to wear face coverings while in stores was reversed last week because it “went too far.”

DeWine reversed the order Tuesday, adding that face coverings were strongly recommended but would no longer be required.

He repeated that sentiment Sunday on ABC’s “This Week."

He says people were "not going to accept the government telling them what to do.” The Republican governor said reopening Ohio is a “balancing” act between bringing the economy back while protecting people and added that he will be prepared to take action should the situation worsen again.

The coronavirus is quickly becoming a political issue with many people protesting the stay-at-home order Gov. DeWine just extended to May 29th.

As a Republican, DeWine says he understands why protesters are angry about the order.

“I'm a conservative Republican,” said DeWine. “I think we're better off not having the government tell us what to do. But we are in a health crisis and -- but what we are trying to do in Ohio is to move from orders that we put out where we say we have to close this."

The governor also says the state is starting to become more aggressive in getting busineses back up and running.

Ohio state health officials say the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has now reached 1,038.

