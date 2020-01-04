COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an attempt to assist the state's small businesses who are suffering during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order during his Wednesday briefing.

The order seeks to provide help for mortgage and rent payments for Ohio's small businesses. Through the order, DeWine says he is issuing a plea to lenders and landlords across the state to work with their small businesses and suspend payments for at least 90 days.

"We know that these businesses are hurting and have made hard choices," DeWine said prior to signing the order.

According to Lt. Governor Jon Husted, the goal of the executive order is to prevent foreclosures. "You know that the federal government stopped the foreclosure on residential mortgages. You know that through actions of the legislature, the courts have the ability to suspend eviction," he told the media during Wednesday's briefing. "But there is a connectivity problem - if someone can't pay their rent and we're not evicting them, then the person who owns the complex isn't getting the money they need to pay their commercial loan. So we are creating a 90-day pause."

Here are more helpful links about small business relief:

RELATED: Summit County grant offers relief for small businesses

RELATED: How to apply for federal disaster loans through the US Small Business Administration if you're a small business owner

RELATED: Ohio offering relief to the unemployed and businesses

Click here for more from our coronavirus section.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces partnership to increase PPE during coronavirus fight

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases

RELATED: Hobby Lobby reopens Northeast Ohio stores despite government shutdown

RELATED: 'STOP SPREADING THE VIRUS': Summit County Sheriff's Office to start patrolling parks, enforcing social distancing during COVID-19 stay at home order

RELATED: President Trump approves disaster declaration for Ohio

RELATED: Free meals available Thursday for Medina County residents