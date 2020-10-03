COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has called a press conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce the latest developments in the state's response to coronavirus.

On Monday, DeWine announced that three patients from Cuyahoga County in their mid-50s were the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. Two of them are a married couple who were recently on a cruise on the Nile River and the third attended a conference in Washington D.C.

Cuyahoga County Health Director Terry Allan said Monday that none of the people with confirmed coronavirus cases are currently hospitalized. All three, as well as six close contacts to the patients, have been quarantined at home. Seniors and people with chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes are believed to be the people most at risk.

3News learned Monday that one of the three people that has been confirmed with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County is a staff member of the Jewish Education Center. As a precaution, the offices will be closed for the next two weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose outlined the steps his office is taking to prepare voters for the upcoming primary election amid coronavirus concerns. This included moving 128 polling locations out of nursing homes across the state.

