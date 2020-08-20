Gov. Mike DeWine: Adult daycare and senior centers may reopen September 21, with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Centers must follow coronavirus safety guidelines to reopen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Adult day care centers and senior centers may reopen beginning September 21. The centers, which have been closed since Mach 23, can reopen with reduced capacity and new safety standards.

The reopening order follows the recent allowance of limited visitation at nursing homes and assisted living centers in Ohio. Each center will have to follow a list of guidelines from the state, compiled in consultation with the Ohio Association of Senior Centers and national adult day care center advisors.

Safety requirements include:

Limited capacity

Limited entry sites

Daily screenings

Baseline and repeat testing

Face coverings

Cohorting

Thorough cleaning

Guidelines will be posted to http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Centers are advised to consider their unique situations before re-opening, including local community spread, staffing levels and local hospital capacity.

On a related note, Gov. DeWine announced a statewide testing initaive for Ohio’s more than 765 assisted living facilities. Baseline saliva testing will be offered to all assisted living staff and residents at no cost to the facilities. All facilities are ordered to participate.