On Friday, Ohio extended its stay-at-home order -- which is now being referred to as the "Stay Safe Ohio" order -- until May 29.

But at his daily press briefing addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said not to read into that date and that many changes to the state's policies could change between now and then.

While businesses such as restaurants, gyms, hair salons and daycare centers remain closed as Ohio begins the process of reopening its economy, DeWine said that the state has begun to put together committees from each industry to build a list of best practices for safe reopenings. Once those lists are complete, DeWine said that the state will then set dates for each industry will be allowed to reopen and anticipates those dates will be available as early as next week.

Earlier this week, DeWine announced the first steps Ohio will take toward reopening its economy amid the coronavirus, which includes the reopening of dentists and veterinarians on Friday, business offices on Monday and retail on May 12. Additionally, DeWine announced that certain retailers will be allowed to take appointments from customers and provide curbside service, effective immediately.

As of Friday, Ohio has had 18,743 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 3,634 hospitalizations, 1,056 ICU admissions and 1,002 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order since March 23.

RELATED: Ohio Rep. Nino Vitale criticizes Dr. Amy Acton, claims masks don't work in Facebook post

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases

RELATED: University Hospitals using Case Western-built devices to help fight coronavirus

RELATED: Ohio retailers now allowed to take customer appointments, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

RELATED: Watch live: Gov. DeWine gives latest updates on coronavirus pandemic as parts of Ohio start to reopen