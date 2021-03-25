Ohio Chief Medical Officer: Ohioans should get COVID-19 vaccine before traveling

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During his Thursday press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged caution if your spring break plans include travel, and the experts agree.
"Don't let your guard down," Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio's Chief Medical Officer warned during the presser, when asked about what Ohioans who are considering travel for spring break should do to protect themselves.
Dr. Vanderhoff said that everyone is ready for a break, but not taking the proper precautions could get you sick.
"We have to recognize that we're not at that finish line yet," said Dr. Vanderhoff on Thursday. "States all around us are seeing an upswing in cases and we continue to see more variant activity."
Dr. Vanderhoff also said that the CDC is advising that travel can increase our chances of getting COVID-19.
"We're encouraging Ohioans to stay home this spring," said Dr. Vanderhoff.
If you do choose to travel, Dr. Vanderhoff urged following the same protocols we've all heard since the pandemic started:
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds, using soap
- Continue to wear your mask in public, and when you're around people that don't live in your home
- Keep practicing social distancing measures
Dr. Vanderhoff and Gov. DeWine also urged anyone who is considering travel anytime soon to consider getting a vaccine, though they both issued a reminder that it does take several weeks to build immunity following vaccination. Ohio's vaccine supply is expected to be more than 571,000 doses next week.
If you do travel and end up with symptoms of COVID-19, make sure you get tested, said Dr. Vanderhoff.
