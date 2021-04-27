Gov. Mike DeWine announces that fully vaccinated Ohioans will not have to quarantine when exposed to someone with COVID-19

The change will apply to everyone in Ohio, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings.

CLEVELAND — While speaking at Ohio's mass vaccination center at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine made a major announcement about the state's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor says that those Ohioans who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who has the COVID-19 virus.

"The power of the vaccine allows us to do this," DeWine said, noting that as of Tuesday, 4.6 million Ohioans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3.6 million Ohioans are now fully vaccinated.

"By changing our health order, students 16 and 17 years old who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even when they have been exposed to someone with COVID," DeWine added.

DeWine says the change will also apply to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings outlined in the order. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance.

