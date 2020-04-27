Two weeks after announcing Ohio will begin the process of reopening its economy on May 1, Governor Mike DeWine announced how the state plans to proceed in doing just that.

At his daily press briefing on Monday, DeWine announced the following plans for Ohio after its current stay-at-home order expires on May 1:

A healthcare opening allowing all medical procedures that don't require an overnight hospital stay, beginning on May 1. Nonessential medical procedures have been prohibited in Ohio since March 17.

Dentists and veterinarians will also be allowed to reopen on May 1.

Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be allowed to resume on Monday, May 4. All employees and clients will be required to follow safety practices, including wearing masks, conducting daily health assessments and a limited capacity of 50 percent of the businesses' fire code.

General office buildings will be allowed to reopen on May 4. Companies are asked to have employees still work from home as much as possible.

Consumer retail and services will be allowed to reopen on May 12. All employees and customers will be required to wear facial coverings.

As for restaurants, gyms and barbershops, which will currently remain closed, DeWine said the state will see how its numbers fare as other businesses begin to reopen.

While the state's current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 1, DeWine also announced that it will officially remain in place. Additionally, gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited.

As of Monday, Ohio has had 16,325 positive coronavirus cases, including 3,232 hospitalizations, 978 ICU admissions and 753 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order since March 23.

RELATED: Kent senior living facility gets creative in entertaining residents

RELATED: Stocks rally worldwide as markets eye businesses reopening

RELATED: WATCH | Gov. Mike DeWine expected to reveal plan for reopening Ohio's economy during COVID-19 briefing

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases



