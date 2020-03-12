Gov. DeWine vetoes bill limiting power of Ohio Department of Health Director during pandemic situations

Senate Bill 311 passed the Ohio House and Senate, but was vetoed by Gov. DeWine. The state legislature may have the numbers to override the veto.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has followed through on his promise to veto a bill that would limit the power of the Ohio Department of Health Director during pandemics.

Substitute Senate Bill 311 passed both the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate. The bill is aimed at limiting the ability to issue health orders during pandemic situations, such as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

DeWine had promised to veto it, were it to reach his desk. On Thursday, he vetoed the bill. However, the number of Republican members in the state legislature may be able to override his veto, meaning the bill would be able to pass.

The bill, as initially introduced into the Ohio Senate, would have limited the power of the Governor as well as the Director of Health to issue certain orders around pandemic scenarios. It also would have rescinded certain orders already in place. The amended bill, as it reached DeWine, was scaled back to directly impact the Director of Health's ability to issue and approve orders.

In vetoing the bill, DeWine cited objections from health care professionals and business laders as being detrimental to public health and pandemic response, necessitating state-issued health orders. In his veto message, DeWine said the bill "is not in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of all Ohioans."

The veto message also included testimony given before the Ohio House from health experts who opposed the bill.

"The legislation takes away public health’s ability to be nimble in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will limit the ability of public health officials to respond to future infectious disease outbreaks and potential acts of bioterrorism," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer of the Ohio Department of Health, during his testimony.

The bill would extend beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic.