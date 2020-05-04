COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to take a break from his daily 2 p.m. press conferences Sunday.

Don’t worry. It’s just a one-day break.

“This is, I’m told, the 27th straight day we’ve had a press conference,” Gov. DeWine said during Saturday’s briefing. “The goal is not to have one tomorrow. I think we said that last Sunday and the previous Sunday, and we ended up having to come in. But we do not intend to be here tomorrow unless something comes up where we have to get a message to the people of the state of Ohio, or have something that simply has to be discussed as far as some sort of breaking news.”

Although DeWine wasn't planning to host a press conference last Sunday, he ended up having one to address the FDA's decision to limit a Columbus-based company's ability to sanitize masks.

During his press conference Saturday, DeWine also encouraged all Ohioans to wear masks when going out in public places. For now, this is just a suggestion and not a requirement. DeWine added that he will be wearing a mask himself that was made by his wife.

You can watch a replay of Gov. DeWine's press conference from Saturday, April 4 in the player below:

MORE COVERAGE: