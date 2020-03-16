OHIO, USA — Day-to-day life has changed for all of us.

Schools have been ordered to close.

Restaurants and bars are only operating on a carryout basis.

Many employers are now instructing their staff to work from home.

This is the new reality for Ohio.

Sweeping changes by Gov. Mike DeWine have halted our lives in an unprecedented way.

Below is a look at how the coronavirus situation has rapidly evolved in Ohio and the actions ordered by Gov. DeWine...

MARCH 10, 2020

  • With one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, Gov. DeWine recommends Ohio's colleges and universities begin online learning. He also suggests no spectators for indoor sporting events.

MARCH 12, 2020

MARCH 15, 2020

MARCH 16, 2020

