OHIO, USA — Day-to-day life has changed for all of us.

Schools have been ordered to close.

Restaurants and bars are only operating on a carryout basis.

Many employers are now instructing their staff to work from home.

This is the new reality for Ohio.

Sweeping changes by Gov. Mike DeWine have halted our lives in an unprecedented way.

Below is a look at how the coronavirus situation has rapidly evolved in Ohio and the actions ordered by Gov. DeWine...

MARCH 10, 2020

With one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, Gov. DeWine recommends Ohio's colleges and universities begin online learning. He also suggests no spectators for indoor sporting events.

MARCH 12, 2020

Two big orders were issued this date. First, Gov. DeWine orders all K-12 schools in Ohio to close for three weeks starting at the end of classes March 16 through April 3.

Second, Gov. DeWine issues ban on "mass gatherings" of more than 100 people.

MARCH 15, 2020

MARCH 16, 2020

The governor ordered the closure of all fitness centers, gyms, bowling alleys, public recreation centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks, trampolines, etc.

As part of the CDC's adjusted guidelines, no gatherings of more than 50 people will be permitted in the state of Ohio.

Gov. DeWine has recommended that in-person voting for the Ohio Primary be delayed from Tuesday to June 2. He will file a lawsuit for consideration on Monday afternoon.

