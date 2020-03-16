OHIO, USA — Day-to-day life has changed for all of us.
Schools have been ordered to close.
Restaurants and bars are only operating on a carryout basis.
Many employers are now instructing their staff to work from home.
This is the new reality for Ohio.
Sweeping changes by Gov. Mike DeWine have halted our lives in an unprecedented way.
Below is a look at how the coronavirus situation has rapidly evolved in Ohio and the actions ordered by Gov. DeWine...
MARCH 10, 2020
- With one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, Gov. DeWine recommends Ohio's colleges and universities begin online learning. He also suggests no spectators for indoor sporting events.
MARCH 12, 2020
- Two big orders were issued this date. First, Gov. DeWine orders all K-12 schools in Ohio to close for three weeks starting at the end of classes March 16 through April 3.
- Second, Gov. DeWine issues ban on "mass gatherings" of more than 100 people.
MARCH 15, 2020
- While restaurants were initially exempt from the ban on mass gatherings, DeWine orders all restaurants and bars to be closed indefinitely starting at 9 p.m. Carryout orders are still permitted.
- Gov. DeWine makes adjustments to Ohio's unemployment requirements, allowing those impacted to file without the one-week waiting period prior to receiving benefits.
- DeWine also declares it's possible schools throughout Ohio will remain closed for the rest of the school year. The situation will be assessed in the weeks ahead.
- DeWine warns that daycares will eventually be closed, too.
MARCH 16, 2020
- The governor ordered the closure of all fitness centers, gyms, bowling alleys, public recreation centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks, trampolines, etc.
- As part of the CDC's adjusted guidelines, no gatherings of more than 50 people will be permitted in the state of Ohio.
- Gov. DeWine has recommended that in-person voting for the Ohio Primary be delayed from Tuesday to June 2. He will file a lawsuit for consideration on Monday afternoon.
RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates
RELATED: Gov. DeWine warns daycare closures are coming in Ohio due to coronavirus