Goodwill announces they have temporarily changed store hours as it continues to monitor the evolving situation with COVID-19.

Until further notice, store and donation center hours are now Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Goodwill says the stores are taking every precaution necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and they thank their customers for being understanding during this time.

Goodwill says its preventative steps follow the recommendations of the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health.