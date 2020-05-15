TOLEDO, Ohio — Though General Motors hasn't made a car or truck in months, they are still working to help give back to local communities.

General Motors has donated $1,000,000 intended to help out teachers who work in the communities where GM has a plant.

Here in Toledo, GM employs 1,800 men and women at GM Toledo Transmissions.

The company made sure teachers in the area were earmarked into the donation, and can pull from the funds given to the non-profit Donors Choose, that allows teachers to access funds when they need it for their classrooms.

"They were thrown a real curve. And the professionalism, the dedication that they've exhibited ever since that happened back in March has really been exemplary," said Terry Rhadigan, Executive Director of Corporate Giving of General Motors.

A second phase of the donations was to various United Way branches in these cities as well.

General Motors has also donated $30,000 directly to the United Way of Greater Toledo.

"It just helps you with what you might need. It's heat when it was colder outside, maybe it's food, maybe it's elder care. Any number of basic human services that are required for people during this very, very difficult time," Rhadigan said.

GM said they will continue to look for ways to keep giving back to their plant communities throughout the rest of the year.

They are also excited to begin phasing back into vehicle production on Monday.

