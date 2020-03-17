TOLEDO, Ohio — Amid coronavirus concerns, the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio announced Monday the organization will be moving its events and activities online.

In a social media post, the Girl Scouts said its team will be hosting virtual programming on Facebook Live twice a day Monday through Friday so it can continue the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

The organization said the schedule is slightly different this week and the Girl Scout Traditions event will take place on Tuesday while keeping the regular schedule on Wednesday with junior and cadette programs.

You can check a list of events of the upcoming virtual programs here or follow them on Instagram for daily content.

