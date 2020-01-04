TOLEDO, Ohio — With at least another month of staying at home with the kids ahead of us, what's the best way to get the most out of your grocery budget?

One local mother who has found creative ways of keeping her 5 kids fed and healthy.

Allie Darr is the mother of five boys, meaning Allie has to prepare a lot of meals everyday.

Her tips to getting the most out of your grocery trips is to stock up on more things that have a longer shelf life that also can be used in multiple meals, like rice, or frozen or canned vegetables.

Also try to make meals that you know you'll get a lot of leftovers with to cover multiple meal options throughout the week.

She also said to not fight the "snack monster" in the middle of the day, and instead embrace it to let the kids have a bit of say in what they eat at their leisure.

"As moms know, kids ask for a snack every five minutes. So what I like to do to combat that is put a tray of food out. So, this tray has apples, peppers, and celery; which stay for much longer than strawberries, or blueberries, or grapes," said Allie.

Allie also recommends planning the majority of your meals in advance before buying your groceries, that way you can possibly double up on the prep work, making the final meal prep a little easier.

For that, she recommends tracking meal prepping subjects on Pintrest.

Don't be shy to ask your social media friends to share what they are up to in the kitchen as well.

Freezing cooked ground beef or chicken in bulk will give you a ton of options by only adding a few simple ingredients after thawing.

"So, just making everything in bulk is helpful, and just trying to switch it up. That's why I love shredded chicken, because you can put buffalo sauce on it, you can put pasta sauce on it, you can put barbecue sauce on it, and use it in different ways throughout the week," said Darr.

Another helpful website is fridgetotable.com, where you simply type in the ingredients that you do have on hand, and then you are given a list of recipes you can prepare with only those ingredients or only a few more to be added.

