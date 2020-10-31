Fusion in west Toledo cited for violating coronavirus health orders

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited one Toledo and six other Ohio bars Friday night and cited them for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Fusion in west Toledo received a citation for after-hours sale. Agents say they saw a bartender mix five shots and place them in front of three patrons after 10 p.m.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and Fusion may lose its liquor permit.

Six other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

BG’s Main Event, Rittman, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents went to the establishment to issue citations stemming from Rittman Police Department cases on October 23 and October 24. When the agents entered, they observed approximately 75 to 80 patrons congregating and not maintaining social distancing during a Halloween party. Employees were not wearing facial coverings or trying to comply with health orders. The bar also received two additional citations based on the Rittman Police Department reports, each for after-hours consumption and furnishing alcohol to an intoxicated person.

Line Star Enterprises LLC., known as The Electric Co., Mansfield, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed approximately 100 patrons congregating and not maintaining social distancing during a Halloween party. Employees were not wearing facial coverings or trying to comply with health orders.

The Draft Bar & Grille, Middletown, received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80. Agents observed several patrons being served beer and mixed drinks after 10 p.m. Agents purchased a beer from bar staff at 10:15 p.m.

Carney’s, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after-hours sale – Rule 80. Agents visited the establishment at 10:20 p.m. and observed egregious violations such as approximately 60 to 75 patrons crowded close together with no social distance or physical barriers present in any portion of the premises. Patrons occupied every seat at the bar with many more standing directly behind others to order drinks. The bar continued selling alcoholic beverages after hours. Agents purchased an alcoholic beverage after hours.

Dreamers, Cleveland, received citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after-hours sale – Rule 80 and after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Upon entry after 11:45 p.m., agents observed egregious violations such as patrons shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the premises with no social distance or physical barriers. Agents observed no safety measures in place throughout the premises. Patrons occupied nearly every seat at the bar and there was little room to move without having direct contact. Bar staff continued to serve and numerous patrons consumed alcoholic beverages.

Twist Lounge & Grill LLC., known as The White House, Columbus, received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80. Agents entered at 10:18 p.m. and were able to order, pay for and receive a bottle of beer.