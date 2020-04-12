Pop-up COVID-19 testing site available in Fremont next week

FREMONT, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Fremont on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Anyone can go and get a no-cost test at Roger Young Park from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
No appointment, nor a health provider's referral is needed. Anyone can show up on the scheduled day. However, supplies may be limited.
TESTING SITE INFORMATION
- WHO: Ohio Department of Health
- WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
- WHEN: December 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Rodger Young Park, located at 711 South Front Street Fremont, Ohio 43420
Those attending are asked to use the Front Street entrance to the park. The Tiffin Street entrance will be closed.