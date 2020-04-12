Pop-up COVID-19 testing site available in Fremont next week

Anyone can get a no-cost test at Roger Young Park from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

FREMONT, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Fremont on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Anyone can go and get a no-cost test at Roger Young Park from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

No appointment, nor a health provider's referral is needed. Anyone can show up on the scheduled day. However, supplies may be limited.

TESTING SITE INFORMATION

WHO: Ohio Department of Health

WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing

WHEN: December 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: Rodger Young Park, located at 711 South Front Street Fremont, Ohio 43420