COVID-19 pop-up testing available in Defiance on Friday

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Defiance on Friday from 1-6 p.m.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at the location - Defiance College George M. Smart Athletic Center. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
