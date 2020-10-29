COVID-19 pop-up testing available in Defiance on Friday

The free testing is available for anyone - no referral needed.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Defiance on Friday from 1-6 p.m.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at the location - Defiance College George M. Smart Athletic Center. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Defiance Pop-Up Testing