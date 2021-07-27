Free COVID vaccine clinic available at Seneca County Fair

The Seneca County General Health District is trying to make it as easy as possible for Seneca County residents to receive a vaccine.

TIFFIN, Ohio — It's a common sight to see vendors along the midway of the Seneca County Fair, but you don't usually see a pop-up vaccination clinic.

All week long, the Seneca County General Health District is offering the free COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants it while at the fair.

Currently, Seneca County sits at just over 40 percent of their population having received at least one dose of the vaccine. That ranks second-worst in our region.

Which is why public health nurses will be at the fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all week. They have all three versions of the vaccine to allow people to choose, and will schedule their second dose as well.

"If they get either the Pfizer or the Moderna where they need the second one, we will get them scheduled in the clinic at our health department," said public health nurse Cynthia Voorhees.